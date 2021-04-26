Alexa
Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, takes over as LSU coach

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 06:44
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women's basketball team.

The school announced the move Sunday.

Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana. She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month.

"Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life – in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU.”

Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down earlier this week.

In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles. Her teams reached the Elite Eight six times and the Sweet 16 on five other occasions.

A member of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class, Mulkey built Baylor into a national power, as they became just the third program in NCAA history to have at least three national titles, joining UConn and Tennessee.

Before coming to Baylor, Mulkey spent 19 years as a player or coach at Louisiana Tech. She helped the Lady Techsters win the first NCAA championship in 1982.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Updated : 2021-04-26 08:08 GMT+08:00

