Prosecutors: Man drove car for 2 shooters in girl's death

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 05:41
CHICAGO (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl outside a Chicago McDonald's drove up behind a car driven by the girl's father while two other men got out and opened fire, prosecutors said Sunday.

Marion Lewis, 18, is being held without bond on a charge of murder and 18 other charges, including three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.

The two other suspects in the April 18 killing of Jaslyn Adams have been identified by police but have not been charged, prosecutors said. It was not immediately known if either suspect was in custody.

Jaslyn and her father were in a McDonald's drive-thru on Chicago's West Side when the men pulled up in a silver Audi, according to prosecutors. They say surveillance video shows two men get out of the car, fire weapons at the victims' car and get back into the Audi. When the victims' car started to move forward the two men got out of the Audi again and fired more shots into the vehicle before speeding away, prosecutors said. Twenty-eight shell casings were found at the scene.

The girl's father, Jontae Adams, 29, was shot in the upper body and remains hospitalized, authorities said.

Police tracked Lewis down at an apartment in the Chicago suburb of Lombard using information on his Facebook page, prosecutors said. He was arrested Thursday while trying to steal a family’s car on the Eisenhower Expressway after crashing his own trying to elude police, authorities said. He was shot several times by an officer trying to arrest him but is expected to survive, police said.

Updated : 2021-04-26 08:06 GMT+08:00

