Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

1983 Indiana remains ID'd as Chicago victim of serial killer

By SOPHIA TAREEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/26 05:02
1983 Indiana remains ID'd as Chicago victim of serial killer

CHICAGO (AP) — Human remains found at a northwestern Indiana farm have been identified as a male Chicago victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities announced Sunday.

The Newton County Coroner’s Office in Indiana identified the victim as John Ingram Brandenburg, Jr. of Chicago. No age was given. He was among four “young men" found on an abandoned farm in rural Lake Village on October 18, 1983, according to the office.

Two others, Michael Bauer and John Bartlett, have already been identified, leaving one victim nameless, according to authorities.

Brandenburg, called “Johnny” by his mother, had been drugged and killed by Eyler, who confessed to at least 20 killings before dying in an Illinois prison in 1994. Eyler was on death row for the 1984 murder of Danny Bridges, a 15-year-old.

Indiana authorities worked with the nonprofit DNA Doe Project, which uses genetic genealogy, and others to find a match to a family member. That led to the positive identification earlier this month, according to the coroner's office.

“While my heart breaks for this family, I’m thankful that they finally have some of the so long for, and I hope this brings them peace," Rebecca Goddard, a Newton County prosecutor, said in a statement Sunday from the DNA Doe Project.

She worked on the case with Illinois State Police. The prosecutor's office and state police didn't return messages left Sunday.

The coroner's office said Brandenburg's family had been contacted and authorities would not released further information until relatives gave further permission.

Updated : 2021-04-26 06:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan is a sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is a sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan