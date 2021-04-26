Alexa
West Brom concedes last-minute equalizer against Aston Villa

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 04:34
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Keinan Davis pushed West Bromwich Albion closer to the drop from the Premier League after his late equalizer denied the Baggies a derby win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The striker’s injury-time goal — after Kyle Bartley’s mistake — earned Villa a 2-2 draw to stop West Brom claiming another priceless victory.

Time is running out for West Brom, which is nine points from safety with five games left.

Tyrone Mings’ own goal in the 47th minute looked like earning Sam Allardyce’s side a third win in four games after Matheus Pereira’s penalty had canceled out Anwar El Ghazi’s early spot kick.

Despite the point, Villa’s season — which once threatened European qualification — is now fading into midtable obscurity without injured skipper Jack Grealish and it has won just two of the 10 games he has missed.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-26 06:36 GMT+08:00

