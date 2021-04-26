Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New Hampshire Senate advances pet parity bill

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 04:32
In this July 27, 2018 photo provided by Daryl Abbas, Arrow, a cat whose death has inspired legislation to put cats on equal footing with dogs, at leas...
In this July 17, 2018 photo provided by sitting in Salem, N.H., Arrow, whose escape from home and subsequent death in New Hampshire has inspired legis...

In this July 27, 2018 photo provided by Daryl Abbas, Arrow, a cat whose death has inspired legislation to put cats on equal footing with dogs, at leas...

In this July 17, 2018 photo provided by sitting in Salem, N.H., Arrow, whose escape from home and subsequent death in New Hampshire has inspired legis...

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Moving toward pet parity, the New Hampshire Senate has backed a bill that would require drivers to report collisions with cats as well as dogs.

State law already requires those who run over dogs to notify either police or the animal's owner or else face a $1,000 fine. The Senate voted 20-4 on Thursday to add cats to the reporting requirement as well.

As passed by the House, the bill was known as “Arrow's Law” in honor of a family pet that was killed outside the home of Rep. Daryl Abbas, the Salem Republican who sponsored the bill. The Senate removed the title, however, sending the bill back to the House for concurrence.

Gov. Chris Sununu has said he will sign the bill if it gets to his desk.

Updated : 2021-04-26 06:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan is a sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is a sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan