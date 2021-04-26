New Hampshire Senate advances pet parity bill

In this July 17, 2018 photo provided by sitting in Salem, N.H., Arrow, whose escape from home and subsequent death in New Hampshire has inspired legis... In this July 17, 2018 photo provided by sitting in Salem, N.H., Arrow, whose escape from home and subsequent death in New Hampshire has inspired legislation to require drivers who injure or kill cats to notify police or the animals' owners, relaxes in Salem, N.H. Arrow's owner, Rep. Daryl Abbas, sponsored a bill to expand an existing reporting requirement about dogs to cats as well. (Daryl Abbas via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Moving toward pet parity, the New Hampshire Senate has backed a bill that would require drivers to report collisions with cats as well as dogs.

State law already requires those who run over dogs to notify either police or the animal's owner or else face a $1,000 fine. The Senate voted 20-4 on Thursday to add cats to the reporting requirement as well.

As passed by the House, the bill was known as “Arrow's Law” in honor of a family pet that was killed outside the home of Rep. Daryl Abbas, the Salem Republican who sponsored the bill. The Senate removed the title, however, sending the bill back to the House for concurrence.

Gov. Chris Sununu has said he will sign the bill if it gets to his desk.