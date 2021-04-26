Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

E-Rod, JD Martinez lead Red Sox past Mariners 5-3

By JIMMY GOLEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/26 04:07
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Bo...
Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty is welcomed to the dugout after scoring on a double by Mariners' Tom Murphy in the fifth inning of a baseball game agai...

Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Bo...

Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty is welcomed to the dugout after scoring on a double by Mariners' Tom Murphy in the fifth inning of a baseball game agai...

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez had two more doubles and Eduardo Rodriguez struck out eight Mariners in six innings to help the Boston Red Sox beat Seattle 5-3 on Sunday — their major league-leading 11th comeback victory of the season.

Seattle starter Nick Margevicius (0-2) got just one out while allowing four runs in the first inning. He faced seven batters and walked four of them -- two with the bases loaded -- while also allowing two hits.

Rodriguez (4-0) gave up six hits — five of them doubles — and no walks to remain unbeaten on the year. He won 19 games in 2019 and then missed all of last season with inflammation in his heart muscles as a result of COVID-19.

Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Martinez's 10th double is the most in baseball. He also ended the game tops in hits — 30, tied with Xander Bogaerts, who had a double of his own to help the Red Sox split the four-game series and improve to .500 at Fenway Park.

MARGE-VICIOUS

After taking the mound with a 1-0 lead, thanks to back-to-back doubles by Mitch Haniger and Ty France to lead off the game, Margevicius opened the game single-walk-walk-(mound visit)-strikeout-RBI single-walk-walk. The Seattle lefty threw just 13 of his 32 pitches for strikes.

Drew Steckenrider replaced him and hit Christian Arroyo, scoring another run, before Bobby Dalbec grounded into an inning-ending double play. The Red Sox made it 5-1 in the second on two walks and Bogaerts’ RBI double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: CF Alex Verdugo was scratched from the lineup about an hour before the first pitch. He had a hamstring cramp on Saturday but remained in that game. ... Arroyo got some attention from the training staff but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Seattle: At Houston, where LHP Justus Sheffield (1-1) will face Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (0-2).

Boston: Off Monday, with RHP Garrett Richards (0-2) facing Mets LHP David Peterson (1-2) in New York on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-26 06:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan is a sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is a sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan