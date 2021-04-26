Alexa
Leeds' exploits continue with scoreless draw vs Man United

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 00:39
Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road in Leeds, Engl...
Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leave the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match betw...
Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at El...
Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right, reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at E...
Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester Un...
Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right, reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at E...
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road in Leed...
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford walks from the pitch after being substituted during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United a...
Manchester United's Victor Lindelof is challenged by Leeds United's Patrick Bamford during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds Unite...

LEEDS, England (AP) — Promoted Leeds continued its exploits against the Premier League’s “Big Six” on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

Leeds, which previously claimed a point against Liverpool after a 2-1 win at Manchester City, stretched its unbeaten run to six games as it moved ninth and atoned for a 6-2 loss to United in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in December.

Man United’s team bus entered Elland Road with minimum fuss, in contrast to Monday night when angry Leeds fans hurled abuse at Liverpool’s squad in reaction to its part in plans to form the elite Super League.

In his program notes, Leeds director Angus Kinnear described the Super League plans as “deeply cynical,” “seditious” and “a betrayal of every true football supporter.”

United extended its unbeaten away run to 24 league games, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will hope to do better against Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal match on Thursday.

