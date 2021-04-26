Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Barcelona beats Villarreal 2-1 to stay near the top in Spain

By TALES AZZONI , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/26 00:23
Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and FC Barcel...
Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and FC Barcel...
Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and FC Barcel...
Barcelona's Lionel Messi tries to score during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona at the Ceramica stadium in Villarr...
Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and FC Barcel...

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and FC Barcel...

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and FC Barcel...

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and FC Barcel...

Barcelona's Lionel Messi tries to score during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona at the Ceramica stadium in Villarr...

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and FC Barcel...

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored a pair of first-half goals as Barcelona came from behind to beat Villarreal 2-1 and stay close to the top in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The away victory left Barcelona two points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which visits Athletic Bilbao later Sunday. Barcelona is third, level on points with second-place Real Madrid, which was held 0-0 by Real Betis at home on Saturday. Barcelona has a game in hand compared to Madrid.

Villarreal, sitting seventh, played with 10 men from the 65th minute after Manu Trigueros was sent off with a straight red card for a dangerous sliding tackle on Lionel Messi. Trigueros had his foot up when he hit Messi’s left leg, sliding his cleats on the Argentine’s lower shin. Messi was in pain and needed medical attention but was able to return.

The hosts opened the scoring with Samu Chukwueze in the 26th, but Griezmann equalized in the 28th and netted the winner in the 35th.

It was Barcelona’s second straight league win since losing to Madrid in the last clásico of the season.

Villarreal, which hosts Arsenal in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, has lost three of its last four league matches.

OTHER RESULTS

Enes Unal scored a goal in each half as Getafe won 2-0 at Huesca in a match between relegation-threatened teams.

The result ended Getafe’s seven-match winless streak. The Madrid club moved to 15th in the standings, five points from the relegation zone.

Huesca stayed second-to-last, three points from safety.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Updated : 2021-04-26 02:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
11 injured in bus crash on Taiwan mountain road
11 injured in bus crash on Taiwan mountain road
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan