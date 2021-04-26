Alexa
Pakistan wins series-deciding T20 in Zimbabwe

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 00:05
Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan, right, plays a shot during the final cricket T20 match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club, in Harare, Zimbabwe, ...
Zimbabwean batsman Tadiwanashe Marumani is bowled out during the final cricket T20 match against Pakistan at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, Sunday, Apr...
Zimbabwean bowler Richard Ngarava, centre, bowls to Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan during the final cricket T20 match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan ...
Zimbabwean batsman Tadiwanashe Marumani walks off the pitch after been dismissed during the final cricket T20 match against Pakistan at Harare Sports ...
Pakistan bowler Hassan Ali bowls during the final cricket T20 match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club, Sunday, April, 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Tsvangir...

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pakistan won the series-deciding Twenty20 against Zimbabwe by 24 runs on Sunday after a 91 not out from Mohammad Rizwan and another half-century from the prolific Babar Azam.

Rizwan and skipper Babar (52) propelled Pakistan to 165-3 in 20 overs as the tourists batted first at Harare Sports Club.

Hasan Ali sealed the series 2-1 for Pakistan with 4-18 off his four overs and Zimbabwe only managed 141-7.

Zimbabwe had a chance of an upset and a first ever victory in a bilateral T20 series when opener Wesley Madhevere's 59 helped it to 102-1.

Pakistan applied the pressure at the back end of the innings and Ali ended up removing four of Zimbabwe's top six batters.

The win puts Pakistan on course for a highly successful tour of southern Africa after winning an ODI and T20 series in South Africa.

Pakistan ends off its trip with two tests in Zimbabwe.

Updated : 2021-04-26 02:02 GMT+08:00

