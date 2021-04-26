Alexa
Pogacar outsprints French duo to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 00:01
LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar outsprinted Frenchmen Julian Alaphilippe and David Gaudu to win the Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic on Sunday.

A group of five riders that also included Alejandro Valverde and Michael Woods broke away from the pack on the final climb of the race.

Valverde and Woods finished just off the podium in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Pogacar was last in the breakaway group when he made his move, passing all four and pipping Alaphilippe at the line.

Updated : 2021-04-26 02:02 GMT+08:00

