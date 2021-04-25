Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wood hat trick as Burnley routs Wolves 4-0 in Premier League

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 22:53
Burnley's Ashley Westwood, left, celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Burnley at the...
Burnley's Chris Wood, right, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willian Jose challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between W...
Burnley's Chris Wood, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willian Jose challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wo...
Burnley's Ashley Westwood celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Burnley at...
Burnley's Ashley Westwood celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Burnley at...
Burnley's Ashley Westwood celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Burnley at...
Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Rui Patricio reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Burnley at the Molineux Stadiu...

Burnley's Ashley Westwood, left, celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Burnley at the...

Burnley's Chris Wood, right, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willian Jose challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between W...

Burnley's Chris Wood, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willian Jose challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wo...

Burnley's Ashley Westwood celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Burnley at...

Burnley's Ashley Westwood celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Burnley at...

Burnley's Ashley Westwood celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Burnley at...

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Rui Patricio reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Burnley at the Molineux Stadiu...

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Chris Wood scored a first-half hat trick and set up the other goal for Burnley to rout Wolverhampton 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The New Zealand international opened the scoring at Molineux in the 15th minute with a low shot inside the far post from a difficult angle, six minutes before he made it 2-0 with a close-range finish.

Wood capitalized on poor defending to head in his third goal a minute before halftime.

Wood set up Ashley Westwood to complete the rout with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Burnley climbed further away from the relegation zone to 14th, five points behind 12th-place Wolves.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-26 00:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
11 injured in bus crash on Taiwan mountain road
11 injured in bus crash on Taiwan mountain road
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan