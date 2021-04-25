ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 52 32 17 1 2 67 178 142 Orlando 49 27 17 4 1 59 153 151 Indy 49 27 18 4 0 58 142 141 Greenville 53 25 16 9 3 62 154 157 Jacksonville 49 24 19 3 3 54 135 141 South Carolina 51 21 17 9 4 55 146 163 Wheeling 48 16 26 5 1 38 142 172

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 32 20 8 3 1 44 115 83 Wichita 54 33 15 5 1 72 163 139 Allen 50 30 17 2 1 63 164 142 Utah 51 22 18 5 6 55 146 163 Rapid City 52 26 22 3 1 56 158 166 Tulsa 53 23 23 5 2 53 122 146 Kansas City 53 22 22 7 2 53 147 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Greenville 3, South Carolina 1

Jacksonville 5, Florida 4

Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 2

Allen 4, Utah 2

Kansas City 3, Wichita 2

Orlando at Indy, ppd

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.