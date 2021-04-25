American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|13
|9
|.591
|_
|Tampa Bay
|11
|10
|.524
|1½
|New York
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|Toronto
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|Baltimore
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|Chicago
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Cleveland
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|Minnesota
|7
|12
|.368
|5
|Detroit
|7
|14
|.333
|6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|Seattle
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|Houston
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Los Angeles
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Texas
|9
|12
|.429
|5
___
Kansas City 2, Detroit 1
Seattle 8, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Houston 16, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1
Oakland 7, Baltimore 2
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 1-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.