Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 22:02
Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 9 .591 _
Tampa Bay 11 10 .524
New York 9 11 .450 3
Toronto 9 11 .450 3
Baltimore 8 12 .400 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 12 7 .632 _
Chicago 11 9 .550
Cleveland 8 11 .421 4
Minnesota 7 12 .368 5
Detroit 7 14 .333 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 14 7 .667 _
Seattle 13 8 .619 1
Houston 10 10 .500
Los Angeles 9 10 .474 4
Texas 9 12 .429 5

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 10 10 .500 _
New York 8 8 .500 _
Atlanta 9 10 .474 ½
Miami 9 11 .450 1
Washington 8 10 .444 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 12 8 .600 _
Chicago 10 10 .500 2
St. Louis 10 10 .500 2
Pittsburgh 10 11 .476
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 6 .714 _
San Francisco 13 8 .619 2
San Diego 12 11 .522 4
Arizona 9 11 .450
Colorado 7 13 .350

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Seattle 8, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Houston 16, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1

Oakland 7, Baltimore 2

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 1-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 5

Miami 5, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4

Arizona at Atlanta, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-26 00:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
11 injured in bus crash on Taiwan mountain road
11 injured in bus crash on Taiwan mountain road
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan