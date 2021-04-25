All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 48 31 13 4 66 170 144 Pittsburgh 48 31 14 3 65 168 135 N.Y. Islanders 48 29 14 5 63 136 113 Boston 46 27 13 6 60 136 117 N.Y. Rangers 48 24 18 6 54 158 128 Philadelphia 47 21 19 7 49 132 168 New Jersey 47 14 27 6 34 118 166 Buffalo 48 13 28 7 33 118 165

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 47 31 10 6 68 153 114 Florida 49 31 13 5 67 158 133 Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122 Nashville 49 26 21 2 54 133 138 Dallas 47 20 15 12 52 135 121 Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151 Detroit 50 17 25 8 42 115 158 Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103 x-Colorado 45 31 10 4 66 161 108 x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123 Arizona 48 21 22 5 47 128 150 St. Louis 45 20 19 6 46 131 142 San Jose 47 18 24 5 41 125 163 Los Angeles 45 17 22 6 40 120 136 Anaheim 48 14 27 7 35 105 156

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130 Winnipeg 47 27 17 3 57 148 129 Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125 Montreal 46 20 17 9 49 134 135 Calgary 47 21 23 3 45 127 137 Vancouver 41 19 19 3 41 113 130 Ottawa 48 17 27 4 38 131 170

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2

St. Louis 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Dallas 2, Detroit 1, OT

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT

Calgary 5, Montreal 2

Vegas 5, Anaheim 1

Minnesota 6, San Jose 3

Arizona 4, Los Angeles 0

Vancouver 4, Ottawa 2

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Montreal at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.