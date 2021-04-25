All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|66
|48
|Hartford
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|69
|61
|Bridgeport
|20
|6
|13
|1
|0
|13
|48
|70
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|29
|22
|5
|1
|1
|46
|97
|66
|Manitoba
|26
|13
|11
|2
|0
|28
|80
|71
|Toronto
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|21
|67
|70
|Belleville
|26
|10
|15
|1
|0
|21
|64
|86
|Stockton
|26
|9
|16
|1
|0
|19
|70
|85
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|22
|15
|4
|1
|2
|33
|93
|63
|Iowa
|27
|12
|11
|4
|0
|28
|83
|98
|Texas
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|26
|88
|100
|Grand Rapids
|20
|11
|6
|3
|0
|25
|66
|58
|Cleveland
|20
|12
|7
|1
|0
|25
|78
|59
|Rockford
|24
|9
|14
|1
|0
|19
|70
|90
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|24
|17
|5
|2
|0
|36
|81
|55
|Lehigh Valley
|21
|14
|4
|2
|1
|31
|69
|63
|Syracuse
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|88
|69
|Utica
|17
|10
|6
|0
|1
|21
|59
|58
|Rochester
|22
|8
|11
|2
|1
|19
|75
|95
|WB/Scranton
|23
|7
|11
|3
|2
|19
|62
|82
|Binghamton
|24
|5
|13
|5
|1
|16
|63
|91
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|35
|22
|13
|0
|0
|44
|122
|106
|Henderson
|30
|20
|10
|0
|0
|40
|91
|74
|Bakersfield
|31
|19
|11
|0
|1
|39
|106
|80
|San Jose
|29
|12
|11
|4
|2
|30
|83
|101
|Colorado
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|27
|77
|76
|Tucson
|28
|11
|15
|2
|0
|24
|76
|91
|Ontario
|31
|10
|17
|4
|0
|24
|92
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1
Manitoba 3, Stockton 0
Laval 4, Belleville 1
Cleveland 5, Chicago 4
Rockford 5, Iowa 3
Syracuse 5, Rochester 3
Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 2
Ontario 2, Bakersfield 0
San Diego 4, Henderson 1
Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 4 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.