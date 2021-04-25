Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48
Hartford 20 11 8 1 0 23 69 61
Bridgeport 20 6 13 1 0 13 48 70
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66
Manitoba 26 13 11 2 0 28 80 71
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86
Stockton 26 9 16 1 0 19 70 85
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 22 15 4 1 2 33 93 63
Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98
Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100
Grand Rapids 20 11 6 3 0 25 66 58
Cleveland 20 12 7 1 0 25 78 59
Rockford 24 9 14 1 0 19 70 90
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 24 17 5 2 0 36 81 55
Lehigh Valley 21 14 4 2 1 31 69 63
Syracuse 23 14 8 1 0 29 88 69
Utica 17 10 6 0 1 21 59 58
Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95
WB/Scranton 23 7 11 3 2 19 62 82
Binghamton 24 5 13 5 1 16 63 91
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 35 22 13 0 0 44 122 106
Henderson 30 20 10 0 0 40 91 74
Bakersfield 31 19 11 0 1 39 106 80
San Jose 29 12 11 4 2 30 83 101
Colorado 25 12 10 2 1 27 77 76
Tucson 28 11 15 2 0 24 76 91
Ontario 31 10 17 4 0 24 92 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1

Manitoba 3, Stockton 0

Laval 4, Belleville 1

Cleveland 5, Chicago 4

Rockford 5, Iowa 3

Syracuse 5, Rochester 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 2

Ontario 2, Bakersfield 0

San Diego 4, Henderson 1

Sunday's Games

Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 4 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hershey at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-26 00:31 GMT+08:00

