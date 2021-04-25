All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|13
|9
|.591
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|7-8
|6-1
|Tampa Bay
|11
|10
|.524
|1½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|4-5
|7-5
|New York
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|2
|4-6
|W-3
|4-7
|5-4
|Toronto
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|3-3
|6-8
|Baltimore
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-3
|1-8
|7-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|8-5
|4-2
|Chicago
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|5-3
|6-6
|Cleveland
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|2½
|3-7
|L-4
|4-5
|4-6
|Minnesota
|7
|12
|.368
|5
|3½
|2-8
|L-1
|3-6
|4-6
|Detroit
|7
|14
|.333
|6
|4½
|2-8
|L-3
|4-7
|3-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-13
|8-6
|6-1
|Seattle
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|6-5
|7-3
|Houston
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|1
|4-6
|W-3
|4-5
|6-5
|Los Angeles
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|1½
|3-7
|L-4
|6-4
|3-6
|Texas
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|3-6
|6-6
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|10
|10
|.500
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|8-4
|2-6
|New York
|8
|8
|.500
|_
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-2
|3-6
|Atlanta
|9
|10
|.474
|½
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|4-4
|5-6
|Miami
|9
|11
|.450
|1
|1½
|4-5
|W-1
|4-7
|5-4
|Washington
|8
|10
|.444
|1
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|5-5
|3-5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|12
|8
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|4-5
|8-3
|Chicago
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|8-6
|2-4
|St. Louis
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|4-4
|6-6
|Pittsburgh
|10
|11
|.476
|2½
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|4-3
|6-8
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|1½
|2-8
|L-6
|7-5
|2-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|7-2
|8-4
|San Francisco
|13
|8
|.619
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|7-2
|6-6
|San Diego
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|5-8
|7-3
|Arizona
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|2-3
|7-8
|Colorado
|7
|13
|.350
|7½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|7-7
|0-6
___
Kansas City 2, Detroit 1
Seattle 8, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Houston 16, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1
Oakland 7, Baltimore 2
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 1-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 5
Miami 5, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4
Arizona at Atlanta, ppd.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 2-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.