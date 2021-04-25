Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 22:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 35 27 5 2 1 57 110 70
Knoxville 40 24 12 3 1 52 126 95
Pensacola 34 15 15 2 2 34 101 99
Huntsville 34 16 17 1 0 33 95 109
Birmingham 37 8 22 6 1 23 84 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Macon 4, Birmingham 2

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 2

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-04-26 00:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
11 injured in bus crash on Taiwan mountain road
11 injured in bus crash on Taiwan mountain road
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan
China will use CCP’s 100th anniversary to pressure Taiwan