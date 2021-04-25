SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 35 27 5 2 1 57 110 70 Knoxville 40 24 12 3 1 52 126 95 Pensacola 34 15 15 2 2 34 101 99 Huntsville 34 16 17 1 0 33 95 109 Birmingham 37 8 22 6 1 23 84 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Macon 4, Birmingham 2

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 2

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled