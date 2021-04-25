All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|48
|31
|13
|4
|66
|170
|144
|14-6-2
|17-7-2
|6-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|48
|31
|14
|3
|65
|168
|135
|19-3-2
|12-11-1
|7-2-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|29
|14
|5
|63
|136
|113
|19-3-3
|10-11-2
|5-4-1
|Boston
|46
|27
|13
|6
|60
|136
|117
|14-6-3
|13-7-3
|7-3-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|158
|128
|12-8-3
|12-10-3
|6-3-1
|Philadelphia
|47
|21
|19
|7
|49
|132
|168
|9-10-4
|12-9-3
|3-5-2
|New Jersey
|47
|14
|27
|6
|34
|118
|166
|4-17-3
|10-10-3
|1-9-0
|Buffalo
|48
|13
|28
|7
|33
|118
|165
|6-16-4
|7-12-3
|4-5-1
|Carolina
|47
|31
|10
|6
|68
|153
|114
|16-3-4
|15-7-2
|6-1-3
|Florida
|49
|31
|13
|5
|67
|158
|133
|17-5-3
|14-8-2
|5-4-1
|Tampa Bay
|47
|31
|14
|2
|64
|156
|122
|18-6-0
|13-8-2
|5-5-0
|Nashville
|49
|26
|21
|2
|54
|133
|138
|14-9-0
|12-12-2
|6-3-1
|Dallas
|47
|20
|15
|12
|52
|135
|121
|12-6-8
|8-9-4
|7-1-2
|Chicago
|48
|22
|21
|5
|49
|135
|151
|12-9-2
|10-12-3
|5-5-0
|Detroit
|50
|17
|25
|8
|42
|115
|158
|11-10-5
|6-15-3
|4-3-3
|Columbus
|49
|15
|25
|9
|39
|118
|166
|8-8-7
|7-17-2
|1-8-1
|x-Vegas
|47
|34
|11
|2
|70
|160
|103
|18-4-2
|16-7-0
|9-1-0
|x-Colorado
|45
|31
|10
|4
|66
|161
|108
|18-4-2
|13-6-2
|8-2-0
|x-Minnesota
|47
|31
|13
|3
|65
|151
|123
|17-4-0
|14-9-3
|8-1-1
|Arizona
|48
|21
|22
|5
|47
|128
|150
|11-10-3
|10-12-2
|3-7-0
|St. Louis
|45
|20
|19
|6
|46
|131
|142
|8-11-4
|12-8-2
|4-6-0
|San Jose
|47
|18
|24
|5
|41
|125
|163
|8-11-2
|10-13-3
|1-8-1
|Los Angeles
|45
|17
|22
|6
|40
|120
|136
|8-11-4
|9-11-2
|3-7-0
|Anaheim
|48
|14
|27
|7
|35
|105
|156
|5-17-4
|9-10-3
|3-6-1
|Toronto
|48
|30
|13
|5
|65
|159
|130
|14-7-3
|16-6-2
|5-3-2
|Winnipeg
|47
|27
|17
|3
|57
|148
|129
|11-9-2
|16-8-1
|5-4-1
|Edmonton
|45
|27
|16
|2
|56
|144
|125
|14-9-0
|13-7-2
|6-3-1
|Montreal
|46
|20
|17
|9
|49
|134
|135
|10-10-2
|10-7-7
|3-7-0
|Calgary
|47
|21
|23
|3
|45
|127
|137
|12-10-1
|9-13-2
|5-5-0
|Vancouver
|41
|19
|19
|3
|41
|113
|130
|12-10-2
|7-9-1
|6-3-1
|Ottawa
|48
|17
|27
|4
|38
|131
|170
|9-10-4
|8-17-0
|4-6-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2
St. Louis 5, Colorado 3
Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Dallas 2, Detroit 1, OT
Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1
Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT
Calgary 5, Montreal 2
Vegas 5, Anaheim 1
Minnesota 6, San Jose 3
Arizona 4, Los Angeles 0
Vancouver 4, Ottawa 2
Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.