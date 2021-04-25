Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Washington 48 31 13 4 66 170 144 14-6-2 17-7-2 6-4-0
Pittsburgh 48 31 14 3 65 168 135 19-3-2 12-11-1 7-2-1
N.Y. Islanders 48 29 14 5 63 136 113 19-3-3 10-11-2 5-4-1
Boston 46 27 13 6 60 136 117 14-6-3 13-7-3 7-3-0
N.Y. Rangers 48 24 18 6 54 158 128 12-8-3 12-10-3 6-3-1
Philadelphia 47 21 19 7 49 132 168 9-10-4 12-9-3 3-5-2
New Jersey 47 14 27 6 34 118 166 4-17-3 10-10-3 1-9-0
Buffalo 48 13 28 7 33 118 165 6-16-4 7-12-3 4-5-1
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Carolina 47 31 10 6 68 153 114 16-3-4 15-7-2 6-1-3
Florida 49 31 13 5 67 158 133 17-5-3 14-8-2 5-4-1
Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122 18-6-0 13-8-2 5-5-0
Nashville 49 26 21 2 54 133 138 14-9-0 12-12-2 6-3-1
Dallas 47 20 15 12 52 135 121 12-6-8 8-9-4 7-1-2
Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151 12-9-2 10-12-3 5-5-0
Detroit 50 17 25 8 42 115 158 11-10-5 6-15-3 4-3-3
Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166 8-8-7 7-17-2 1-8-1
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103 18-4-2 16-7-0 9-1-0
x-Colorado 45 31 10 4 66 161 108 18-4-2 13-6-2 8-2-0
x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123 17-4-0 14-9-3 8-1-1
Arizona 48 21 22 5 47 128 150 11-10-3 10-12-2 3-7-0
St. Louis 45 20 19 6 46 131 142 8-11-4 12-8-2 4-6-0
San Jose 47 18 24 5 41 125 163 8-11-2 10-13-3 1-8-1
Los Angeles 45 17 22 6 40 120 136 8-11-4 9-11-2 3-7-0
Anaheim 48 14 27 7 35 105 156 5-17-4 9-10-3 3-6-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130 14-7-3 16-6-2 5-3-2
Winnipeg 47 27 17 3 57 148 129 11-9-2 16-8-1 5-4-1
Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125 14-9-0 13-7-2 6-3-1
Montreal 46 20 17 9 49 134 135 10-10-2 10-7-7 3-7-0
Calgary 47 21 23 3 45 127 137 12-10-1 9-13-2 5-5-0
Vancouver 41 19 19 3 41 113 130 12-10-2 7-9-1 6-3-1
Ottawa 48 17 27 4 38 131 170 9-10-4 8-17-0 4-6-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2

St. Louis 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Dallas 2, Detroit 1, OT

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT

Calgary 5, Montreal 2

Vegas 5, Anaheim 1

Minnesota 6, San Jose 3

Arizona 4, Los Angeles 0

Vancouver 4, Ottawa 2

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Montreal at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-26 00:30 GMT+08:00

