|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|33
|24
|5
|4
|69
|24
|77
|Man United
|32
|19
|9
|4
|64
|35
|66
|Leicester
|32
|18
|5
|9
|58
|37
|59
|Chelsea
|33
|16
|10
|7
|51
|31
|58
|West Ham
|33
|16
|7
|10
|53
|43
|55
|Liverpool
|33
|15
|9
|9
|55
|39
|54
|Tottenham
|33
|15
|8
|10
|56
|38
|53
|Everton
|32
|15
|7
|10
|44
|40
|52
|Arsenal
|33
|13
|7
|13
|44
|37
|46
|Leeds
|32
|14
|4
|14
|50
|50
|46
|Aston Villa
|31
|13
|5
|13
|44
|35
|44
|Wolverhampton
|33
|11
|8
|14
|32
|45
|41
|Crystal Palace
|31
|10
|8
|13
|33
|52
|38
|Burnley
|33
|9
|9
|15
|30
|45
|36
|Southampton
|32
|10
|6
|16
|40
|58
|36
|Newcastle
|33
|9
|9
|15
|36
|54
|36
|Brighton
|33
|7
|13
|13
|33
|39
|34
|Fulham
|33
|5
|12
|16
|25
|43
|27
|West Brom
|32
|5
|9
|18
|28
|62
|24
|Sheffield United
|33
|5
|2
|26
|18
|56
|17
___
Newcastle 3, West Ham 2
Wolverhampton 1, Sheffield United 0
Arsenal 1, Fulham 1
Man United 3, Burnley 1
Leeds 1, Liverpool 1
Chelsea 0, Brighton 0
Tottenham 2, Southampton 1
Aston Villa 1, Man City 2
Leicester 3, West Brom 0
Arsenal 0, Everton 1
Liverpool 1, Newcastle 1
West Ham 0, Chelsea 1
Sheffield United 1, Brighton 0
Wolverhampton 0, Burnley 4
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 2:15 p.m.
West Brom vs. Wolverhampton, 1 p.m.
Burnley vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|44
|28
|9
|7
|69
|33
|93
|Watford
|44
|26
|10
|8
|61
|28
|88
|Brentford
|43
|21
|15
|7
|73
|41
|78
|Bournemouth
|44
|22
|11
|11
|73
|43
|77
|Swansea
|44
|22
|11
|11
|54
|36
|77
|Barnsley
|44
|23
|8
|13
|56
|46
|77
|Reading
|44
|19
|12
|13
|59
|48
|69
|Cardiff
|44
|17
|13
|14
|61
|48
|64
|Middlesbrough
|44
|18
|9
|17
|54
|49
|63
|QPR
|44
|17
|11
|16
|52
|54
|62
|Millwall
|44
|14
|17
|13
|42
|45
|59
|Stoke
|44
|14
|15
|15
|48
|50
|57
|Luton Town
|42
|16
|9
|17
|36
|46
|57
|Preston
|44
|16
|7
|21
|45
|55
|55
|Blackburn
|44
|14
|11
|19
|59
|51
|53
|Birmingham
|44
|13
|13
|18
|35
|52
|52
|Nottingham Forest
|44
|12
|15
|17
|36
|43
|51
|Bristol City
|43
|15
|6
|22
|42
|58
|51
|Coventry
|44
|13
|12
|19
|42
|59
|51
|Huddersfield
|44
|12
|11
|21
|47
|68
|47
|Derby
|44
|11
|10
|23
|32
|53
|43
|Rotherham
|42
|11
|6
|25
|42
|57
|39
|Sheffield Wednesday
|44
|12
|9
|23
|37
|58
|39
|Wycombe
|44
|9
|10
|25
|35
|69
|37
___
Brentford 0, Millwall 0
Luton Town 1, Watford 0
Middlesbrough 1, QPR 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bristol City 1
Stoke 0, Preston 0
Swansea 2, Wycombe 2
Norwich 1, Bournemouth 3
Rotherham 0, Birmingham 1
Coventry 2, Barnsley 0
Norwich 0, Watford 1
Brentford 1, Cardiff 1
Swansea 0, QPR 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Blackburn 0
Preston 3, Derby 0
Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 2
Millwall 1, Bournemouth 4
Wycombe 2, Bristol City 1
Stoke 2, Coventry 3
Birmingham 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Luton Town 0, Reading 0
Huddersfield 0, Barnsley 1
Bournemouth 0, Brentford 1
Watford 1, Millwall 0
QPR 1, Norwich 3
Nottingham Forest 1, Stoke 1
Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Derby 1, Birmingham 2
Coventry 0, Preston 1
Cardiff 2, Wycombe 1
Blackburn 5, Huddersfield 2
Barnsley 1, Rotherham 0
Reading 2, Swansea 2
Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 8 a.m.
Brentford vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|44
|26
|8
|10
|77
|36
|86
|Peterborough
|43
|25
|7
|11
|74
|40
|82
|Sunderland
|43
|19
|16
|8
|66
|39
|73
|Lincoln
|42
|21
|9
|12
|64
|44
|72
|Oxford United
|44
|20
|8
|16
|70
|54
|68
|Blackpool
|42
|19
|11
|12
|53
|37
|68
|Portsmouth
|43
|20
|8
|15
|59
|46
|68
|Charlton
|42
|18
|12
|12
|63
|52
|66
|Milton Keynes Dons
|44
|18
|10
|16
|63
|58
|64
|Gillingham
|44
|18
|9
|17
|61
|59
|63
|Ipswich
|43
|17
|11
|15
|41
|44
|62
|Accrington Stanley
|43
|17
|11
|15
|58
|64
|62
|Doncaster
|42
|18
|6
|18
|58
|58
|60
|Fleetwood Town
|43
|16
|11
|16
|45
|37
|59
|Crewe
|43
|16
|11
|16
|50
|57
|59
|Shrewsbury
|42
|13
|14
|15
|46
|50
|53
|Burton Albion
|43
|14
|11
|18
|55
|66
|53
|Plymouth
|44
|14
|11
|19
|52
|76
|53
|AFC Wimbledon
|43
|12
|13
|18
|50
|64
|49
|Wigan
|44
|13
|9
|22
|50
|70
|48
|Northampton
|44
|11
|11
|22
|40
|63
|44
|Rochdale
|43
|10
|13
|20
|54
|73
|43
|Swindon
|44
|12
|4
|28
|50
|84
|40
|Bristol Rovers
|44
|10
|8
|26
|40
|68
|38
___
Blackpool 1, Sunderland 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Lincoln 1
Burton Albion 1, Plymouth 1
Charlton 0, Ipswich 0
Hull 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0
Rochdale 3, Accrington Stanley 1
Shrewsbury 0, Doncaster 2
Wigan 2, Crewe 0
AFC Wimbledon 4, Swindon 1
Oxford United 3, Gillingham 2
Swindon 3, Portsmouth 1
Rochdale 1, Blackpool 0
Shrewsbury 1, Wigan 2
Northampton 3, Ipswich 0
Burton Albion 0, Lincoln 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Doncaster 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1
Peterborough 0, Gillingham 1
Plymouth 0, Charlton 6
Hull 2, Sunderland 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Crewe 2
Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Milton Keynes Dons 5, Swindon 0
Oxford United 3, Plymouth 1
Sunderland 3, Accrington Stanley 3
Wigan 1, Burton Albion 1
Lincoln 1, Hull 2
Ipswich 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Gillingham 2, Northampton 2
Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Crewe 1, Rochdale 1
Charlton 0, Peterborough 1
Blackpool 0, Shrewsbury 1
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2 p.m.
Charlton vs. Crewe, 2 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 2 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 2 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cheltenham
|43
|23
|9
|11
|56
|36
|78
|Cambridge United
|44
|23
|8
|13
|66
|44
|77
|Bolton
|44
|22
|10
|12
|54
|47
|76
|Morecambe
|44
|21
|9
|14
|65
|58
|72
|Tranmere
|44
|20
|12
|12
|54
|48
|72
|Forest Green
|43
|18
|13
|12
|54
|48
|67
|Newport County
|43
|18
|12
|13
|51
|41
|66
|Salford
|43
|17
|14
|12
|50
|33
|65
|Exeter
|43
|16
|15
|12
|65
|46
|63
|Carlisle
|43
|17
|10
|16
|56
|48
|61
|Leyton Orient
|44
|17
|10
|17
|51
|49
|61
|Port Vale
|44
|17
|9
|18
|57
|53
|60
|Crawley Town
|44
|16
|12
|16
|52
|55
|60
|Bradford
|43
|16
|10
|17
|48
|50
|58
|Stevenage
|44
|13
|17
|14
|37
|38
|56
|Oldham
|44
|15
|9
|20
|71
|74
|54
|Harrogate Town
|44
|15
|9
|20
|46
|53
|54
|Mansfield Town
|44
|11
|19
|14
|50
|54
|52
|Walsall
|44
|11
|19
|14
|45
|51
|52
|Colchester
|44
|10
|17
|17
|43
|61
|47
|Scunthorpe
|43
|13
|8
|22
|41
|59
|47
|Barrow
|43
|12
|10
|21
|49
|56
|46
|Southend
|44
|9
|14
|21
|26
|56
|41
|Grimsby Town
|43
|9
|13
|21
|34
|63
|40
___
Carlisle 0, Port Vale 0
Exeter 0, Southend 0