Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

French protesters call for trial for Jewish woman's killer

By SYLVIE CORBET , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/25 21:19
French protesters call for trial for Jewish woman's killer

PARIS (AP) — Crowds gathered Sunday in Paris and other French cities to denounce a ruling by France’s highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial.

Thousands of people filled the Trocadero Plaza in Paris, in front of the Eiffel Tower, answering a call by Jewish associations, organizations fighting anti-Semitism and other groups who say justice has not been done.

The announcement that the killer would not be sent to trial sparked outrage among the French and international Jewish community.

Halimi, a 65-year-old Jewish woman, died in 2017 after being pushed out of the window of her Paris apartment by her neighbor, Kobili Traoré, who allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great” in Arabic).

Traoré admitted pushing her.

The ruling from the Court of Cassation, issued earlier this month, said there was enough evidence to show the act had anti-Semitic motives.

However, the court said that a person who committed a crime while being in a “delirious state” cannot be sent to trial — even if the state was caused by the habitual use of illegal drugs. Traoré used to smoke heavy quantities of cannabis.

“According to unanimous opinions of different psychiatry experts, that man was presenting at the time of the facts a severe delirious state,” the court said in a statement.

Under French law, people cannot be held criminally responsible for actions committed while fully losing their judgment or self-control due to a psychiatric disorder.

Traoré has been in a specialized unit of a psychiatric hospital since Halimi’s death.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a change in French law, in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper.

“Deciding to take narcotics and then ‘going mad’ should, not in my view, remove your criminal responsibility,” Macron said. He also expressed his support for the family.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti tweeted on Sunday that he will present a bill at the end of May to plug a legal vacuum in French law regarding the consequences of the voluntary use of drugs.

Updated : 2021-04-25 23:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station