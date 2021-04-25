Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

High-speed ferry launches between Taiwan’s Tainan and Penghu

Passengers can bring bicycles on ship by paying surcharge of NT$100

  525
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/25 21:35
Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (center) presides over a ceremony to commence the route operation between Anping Harbor and Penghu. (Tainan Tourism an...

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (center) presides over a ceremony to commence the route operation between Anping Harbor and Penghu. (Tainan Tourism an...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The passenger ship Natchan Rera on April 21 began to ply the route between Tainan’s Anping Harbor and the outlying island county of Penghu three days a week, according to a press release from the city’s Tourism and Travel Bureau.

Penghu, an archipelago made up of 97 islands, is located in the middle of the Taiwan Strait.

The Natchan Rera will sail every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Passengers can bring their bicycles on the ship by paying a surcharge of NT$100 (US$3.5). The vessel can travel up to 84 kilometers per hour and the voyage takes about two hours.

During a ceremony to mark the commencement of the operation on April 21, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said a trial run of the ferry operation was held on Nov. 20 last year. The response has been enormous since then, with many tourists inquiring about when they can take the ship again.

Besides tourism, the ship will also be used to transport Tainan's agricultural produce to be sold in Penghu, the mayor added.

Tainan Tourism and Travel Bureau Director-General Kuo Chen-hui (郭貞慧) said the bureau has been cooperating with travel agencies in Taipei as well as ship operator Uni-Wagon Marina Co. to roll out packages enabling tourists to spend one night in Tainan before embarking on the trip to Penghu.

High-speed ferry launches between Taiwan’s Tainan and Penghu

High-speed ferry launches between Taiwan’s Tainan and Penghu
Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (center)
Penghu
Natchan Rera
Tainan Tourism and Travel Bureau
Uni-Wagon Marina Co.
Anping Harbor
Huang Wei-che

RELATED ARTICLES

Tourism industry recommends water activities at Penghu as firework festival draws near
Tourism industry recommends water activities at Penghu as firework festival draws near
2021/04/18 15:24
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
2021/04/08 14:28
2021 Penghu fireworks festival to kick off April 22
2021 Penghu fireworks festival to kick off April 22
2021/03/17 15:42
Taiwan’s Penghu marks beginning of tourism season
Taiwan’s Penghu marks beginning of tourism season
2021/03/08 15:47
Taiwan’s Penghu cancels mass swim due to COVID
Taiwan’s Penghu cancels mass swim due to COVID
2021/03/06 16:13

Updated : 2021-04-25 22:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station