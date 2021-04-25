Alexa
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office

Director Yin Chen-hao delivers big with his first feature film

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/25 21:12
(Calendar Studios photo)

(Calendar Studios photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One month after its release, Taiwanese blockbuster "Man In Love" reached NT$300,000,000 (US$10.7 million) at the box office Sunday (April 25).

First screened on April 1, the box office of "Man In Love" in Taiwan has surpassed South Korean sci-fi film "Seobok" and "Godzilla vs. Kong." Additionally, this is director Yin Chen-hao's (殷振豪) first feature film.

Starring Taiwanese actors Roy Chiu (邱澤) and Ann Hsu (許瑋甯), "Man In Love" was adapted from the South Korean film of the same name released in 2014. Set in typical Taiwanese settings, the movie tries to capture the struggles of ordinary people.

Gangster A-cheng (阿成), played by Chiu, falls in love with Hsu’s office worker, Wu Hao-ting (吳浩婷), when collecting debt from Wu's ailing father. The hoodlum offers the daughter the option to pay off her father's debt with dates.

Chiu began to gain attention after he took the lead role in the Taiwanese drama "Dear Ex" in 2018. He has since won prizes at the Taipei Film Awards and the Osaka Asian Film Festival.

Taiwanese singer Cai Zhen-nan (蔡振南), comedian Chung Hsin-Lin (鍾欣凌), and TV host Huang Lu Tzu Yin (黃路梓茵) round out the cast. For more information, please visit the Facebook page.


"Man In Love" trailer (YouTube video)
Man In Love
film
drama
Taiwan
cinema
Yin Chen-hao
Roy Chiu
Ann Hsu

