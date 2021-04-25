Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Syria schools begin final exams weeks early because of virus

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 19:17
Syria schools begin final exams weeks early because of virus

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of students in government-controlled parts of Syria began taking final exams Sunday after a three-week schools closure to limit the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SANA reported.

Syria has witnessed a sharp increase in cases in recent weeks leading to the closure of schools and universities as well as some state institutions.

Some 1.5 million students from fifth grade through high school went to 10,550 schools to take exams amid measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing masks and sanitizing classrooms, SANA said.

The exams are being given nearly a month earlier than scheduled as schools will close early this year because of the pandemic that has sickened tens of thousands of people in the war-torn country.

SANA quoted a Ministry of Education official as saying that over the past two days all schools were sanitized in preparation for the exams in government-held areas.

Tens of thousands of people have tested positive for the virus in Syria, including about 22,000 in government held parts of the country. More than 1,500 people have been killed by COVID-19 in areas under the control of President Bashar Assad’s government.

Sunday’s exams came a day after the Syrian government received the first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, a gift of 150,000 jabs to Damascus.

The Chinese batch came a few days after more than 200,000 jabs were delivered to Syria through the United Nations-led platform that provides vaccines to the needy.

The U.N.-provided AstraZeneca vaccines were part of the U.N.-led campaign aiming to vaccinate 20% of the country’s population before the end of the year. Frontline workers, the elderly and those with chronic diseases were priority.

In Syria, the government controls about two-thirds of the territory, with the rest held by opposition fighters and Kurdish factions. Millions have fled the country or been displaced, and the war has killed some half a million people.

Updated : 2021-04-25 21:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station