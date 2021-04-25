Germany preparing support for India amid deadly COVID wave

India has recorded more than 16.9 million coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic India has recorded more than 16.9 million coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that her government was preparing emergency aid for India as the country grapples with a devastating wave of coronavirus infections.

"To the people of India I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought over your communities," Merkel said in a message shared on Twitter by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support."

Merkel's comments came as India recorded a new daily high of 349,691 coronavirus cases and 2,767 deaths — the worst toll since the start of the pandemic.

The capital New Delhi, the country's hardest-hit city, on Sunday extended its weeklong lockdown as hospitals struggled with a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies. Burial grounds were reportedly running out of space due to a spike in the death toll.

"We have decided to extend the lockdown by one week ... The havoc of corona[virus] continues and there is no respite. Everyone is in favor of extending the lockdown," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a video statement.

What help is India receiving?

The United States said earlier Sunday that it was racing to send aid to the hard-hit country.

"We will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

The move comes amid appeals from some US lawmakers for the Biden administration to relax intellectual property rules.

India has been calling for a temporary waiver on vaccine patentsto allow more countries to manufacture jabs and accelerate their rollout.

India's longtime rival, Pakistan, has also offered to deliver medical supplies following a recent thaw in relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

"As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.

What has the government done to contain the pandemic?

The Indian government has deployed military planes and trains to deliver oxygen to New Delhi, and waived customs on the import of oxygen and medical supplies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the government was fighting with all its might.

"Our spirits were high after successfully dealing with the first wave," Modi said in a radio address. "But this storm has shaken the nation."

Modi had declared victory over coronavirus in January.

Critics have slammed his government for allowing for big religious and political gatherings to go ahead, and for failing to plan for the devastating wave the country is now facing.

What is the situation in India?

The 349,691 coronavirus cases reported in India on Sunday mark a new global single-day record. The country has more than 16.9 million infections in total, behind only the United States.

Amid the spread of a new coronavirus variant, the country's health care system is reaching a breaking point, with reports of medical equipment and oxygen becoming scarce.

Crematoriums and burial grounds are also overwhelmed by the new surge of cases.

Some 192,311 people have died of the coronavirus in India so far, although experts say the toll is likely a huge undercount. Suspected cases are typically not included and many deaths have been attributed to underlying conditions.

fb/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)