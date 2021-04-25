Chances of rain early this week across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a result of a wet weather system from southern China and the successive arrival of a weather front, local rains and thundershowers will occur across Taiwan from Sunday (April 25) to Thursday, said meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮), per CNA.

Wu said an increase of atmospheric humidity coming from southern China to Taiwan on Sunday raised the chances of rain, including possible thundershowers, for the coming days.

The meteorologist said that from Monday to Tuesday, partly sunny conditions are forecast across the country, with short local rains expected for the east and afternoon showers in mountainous areas. Low-lying areas in western Taiwan will also see chances of rain during those two days.

On Wednesday, a new weather front will bring increased cloud cover and extend the area of possible rain or thundershowers, Wu said.

On Thursday, the weather front will move south, and there will be heavier rains or thundershowers for central and northern Taiwan as well as for mountainous areas in the south, according to Wu. The front will move away on Friday and Saturday, with hot, sunny, and stable weather returning across the country.

The afternoon showers in the coming days and the arrival of the weather front, which are early signs of the coming plum rain season, will instill some water into Taiwan’s desiccated reservoirs, though there will still be a long way to go to relieve the drought, according to the meteorologist.