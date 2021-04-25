Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tree-lined country road in Chaochou Township, Pingtung County has become both a popular site for residents to cycle and stroll as well as a photogenic tourist attraction.

The Silin Green Tunnel, which connects with Provincial Highway 1, is flanked by nearly 500 full grown Madagascar almond trees on both sides. The 1.2-kilometer stretch of road is covered by shadow from the leaves and branches.

The greenery was first seeded in 2003, when then Borough Chief Lee Cheng-shun (李正順) managed to obtain a budget from the township office to beautify the community, CNA reported. Lee used the budget to plant 479 Madagascar almond trees along the road.

The township office said the road has only two lanes and is just wide enough for the trees to form a canopy, leaving the road in shadow.

A police officer who frequently exercises on the road said the area is strewn with rice paddies, pineapple fields, and a few households. During summertime, the croak of frogs can be heard too, he added.

Chaojhou Township Office Chief Secretary Wang Chien-yuan (王建元) said the scenic Silin Green Tunnel used to be part of a network of sugar railroads on the Pingtung Plain during the era of Japanese rule.