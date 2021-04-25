Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination

Road just wide enough for trees to form canopy

  299
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/25 19:08
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tree-lined country road in Chaochou Township, Pingtung County has become both a popular site for residents to cycle and stroll as well as a photogenic tourist attraction.

The Silin Green Tunnel, which connects with Provincial Highway 1, is flanked by nearly 500 full grown Madagascar almond trees on both sides. The 1.2-kilometer stretch of road is covered by shadow from the leaves and branches.

The greenery was first seeded in 2003, when then Borough Chief Lee Cheng-shun (李正順) managed to obtain a budget from the township office to beautify the community, CNA reported. Lee used the budget to plant 479 Madagascar almond trees along the road.

The township office said the road has only two lanes and is just wide enough for the trees to form a canopy, leaving the road in shadow.

A police officer who frequently exercises on the road said the area is strewn with rice paddies, pineapple fields, and a few households. During summertime, the croak of frogs can be heard too, he added.

Chaojhou Township Office Chief Secretary Wang Chien-yuan (王建元) said the scenic Silin Green Tunnel used to be part of a network of sugar railroads on the Pingtung Plain during the era of Japanese rule.

Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination

Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination

Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Pingtung
Chaochou
Silin Green Tunnel
Pingtung Plain
Madagascar almond
Taiwan
travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Italian media laud Taiwan's COVID success
Italian media laud Taiwan's COVID success
2021/04/25 09:32
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
2021/04/24 15:55
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
2021/04/24 09:00
Taiwan's chip industry set for years of growth: minister
Taiwan's chip industry set for years of growth: minister
2021/04/23 21:00
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
2021/04/23 18:54

Updated : 2021-04-25 19:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI