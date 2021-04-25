Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID

CECC has tested 1,270 other crew members from airline

  457
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/25 16:02
Chen Shih-chung

Chen Shih-chung (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two more China Airlines pilots were confirmed to have COVID-19, bringing the number of the airline’s crew members diagnosed with the disease to six, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Sunday (April 25).

After a China Airlines’ Indonesia cargo pilot was diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia on April 20, the CECC found three Taiwan contacts had it as well, CNA reported. They included the Indonesian pilot’s son as well two more pilots, one of them foreign.

The CECC began to test 1,270 other crew members from China Airlines. In a Sunday press conference, Chen announced the new cases included a Taiwanese male in his 50s and the Indonesian pilot, who tested positive in Australia.

The pilot was tested in Taiwan again on April 22 and was confirmed positive again on Sunday.
Chen Shih-chung
COVID-19
China Airlines
CECC
coronaviurs

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases
2021/04/24 15:33
Taiwan finds another COVID case related to cargo pilot outbreak
Taiwan finds another COVID case related to cargo pilot outbreak
2021/04/24 14:55
Taiwan confirms man returned from Philippines as 12th COVID death
Taiwan confirms man returned from Philippines as 12th COVID death
2021/04/24 14:47
Taiwan has nothing to fear from China’s vaccine diplomacy
Taiwan has nothing to fear from China’s vaccine diplomacy
2021/04/24 11:55
4 China Airlines cargo pilots test positive for COVID in 1 week
4 China Airlines cargo pilots test positive for COVID in 1 week
2021/04/23 17:20

Updated : 2021-04-25 16:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI
Foreign driver loses latest stage of case against expulsion after DUI