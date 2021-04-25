Two more China Airlines pilots infected with COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two more China Airlines pilots were confirmed to have COVID-19, bringing the number of the airline’s crew members diagnosed with the disease to six, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Sunday (April 25).

After a China Airlines’ Indonesia cargo pilot was diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia on April 20, the CECC found three Taiwan contacts had it as well, CNA reported. They included the Indonesian pilot’s son as well two more pilots, one of them foreign.

The CECC began to test 1,270 other crew members from China Airlines. In a Sunday press conference, Chen announced the new cases included a Taiwanese male in his 50s and the Indonesian pilot, who tested positive in Australia.

The pilot was tested in Taiwan again on April 22 and was confirmed positive again on Sunday.