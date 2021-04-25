Timbers beat Dynamo 2-1 for first victory of season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla and Cristhian Paredes scored and the Portland Timbers beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night for their first victory of the season.

Asprilla scored in the sixth minute to give the Timbers the lead, celebrating with a cartwheel and a backflip.

After the goal, the entire team went to the bench to hug Diego Valeri, whose father Luis died this week. Coach Giovanni Saverese wore a black arm band.

Ahead of the first leg of Portland’s CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal match Wednesday against Club America, usual starters Valeri and Felipe Mora didn’t come on until the second half.

Houston equalized with an own goal in the 27th minute when Peredes tried to deflect a pass from Tyler Pasher. Pasher returned to MLS this year after three seasons with Indy Eleven in the USL Championship.

Paredes broke the stalemate with a goal for the Timbers off a pass from Mora in the 73rd minute. Both Paredes and Asprilla hadn't scored since 2019.

The Timbers dropped their opener last week to the Vancouver Whitecaps, 1-0 in Utah. The Dynamo beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 at home in the opening weekend.

Before the game, the Timbers unveiled the banner for last summer's title in the MLS is Back tournament, played in a bubble in Florida.

Timbers have a 8-5-5 advantage in the all-time series against the Dynamo.

