Portland 2, Houston 1

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 12:48
Houston 1 0 1
Portland 1 1 2

First half_1, Portland, Asprilla, 1 (Bonilla), 6th minute; 2, Houston, Paredes, 1, 28th.

Second half_3, Portland, Paredes, 2 (Mora), 73rd.

Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Michael Nelson; Portland, Jeff Attinella, Hunter Sulte.

Yellow Cards_Asprilla, Portland, 26th; Valentin, Houston, 36th; Urruti, Houston, 37th; Bravo, Portland, 39th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Jeremy Hanson, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

Lineups

Houston_Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker, Tyler Pasher, Zarek Valentin; Joe Corona (Derrick Jones, 74th), Boniek Garcia, Fafa Picault (Darwin Quintero, 78th), Memo Rodriguez (Christian Ramirez, 87th), Matias Vera; Maximiliano Urruti (Ariel Lassiter, 74th).

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Pablo Bonilla (Jose van Rankin, 82nd), Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala (Dario Zuparic, 46th), Bill Tuiloma; Blake Bodily (Felipe Mora, 59th), Diego Chara, Yimmi Chara (Diego Valeri, 46th), Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla, Marvin Loria (Eryk Williamson, 74th).

