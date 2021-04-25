Alexa
Austin FC 3, Colorado 1

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 11:21
Austin FC 0 3 3
Colorado 1 0 1

First half_1, Colorado, Shinyashiki, 1 (Price), 36th minute.

Second half_2, Austin FC, Fagundez, 1, 60th; 3, Austin FC, Dominguez, 1 (Gallagher), 67th; 4, Austin FC, Dominguez, 2 (Redes), 71st.

Goalies_Austin FC, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Shinyashiki, Colorado, 40th; Price, Colorado, 47th; Pereira, Austin FC, 73rd.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Andrew Bigelow, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

___

Lineups

Austin FC_Brad Stuver; Julio Cascante, Nick Lima, Jhohan Romana, Ben Sweat (Zan Kolmanic, 23rd); Diego Fagundez (Sebastian Berhalter, 84th), Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring, Jared Stroud (Rodney Redes, 66th); Cecilio Dominguez (Kekuta Manneh, 85th), Danny Hoesen (Jon Gallagher, 67th).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios (Jonathan Lewis, 66th), Cole Bassett (Nicolas Mezquida, 72nd), Younes Namli, Jack Price; Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki (Nicolas Benezet, 72nd).

Updated : 2021-04-25 12:22 GMT+08:00

