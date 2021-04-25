Alexa
Revolution beat DC United 1-0 on own goal

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 10:38
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Brandon Bye’s cross led to Brendan Hines-Ike’s own goal on Saturday night and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 1-0.

Bye dribbled up the right channel and sent in a cross that caught D.C. United's Hines-Ike flat-footed as the ball caromed off him into the goal, giving the Revolution (1-0-1) the lead in the 48th minute.

Matt Turner made one save in the 69th minute for his first shutout of the season for the Revs.

D.C. United dropped to 1-1-0.

