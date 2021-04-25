Alexa
Higuains help Inter Miami to 2-1 win over Union

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 10:53
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored, Federico Higuaín added a goal and an assist, and Inter Miami rallied to beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Saturday night.

Off a set piece, Federico Higuaín played an arcing ball into the area where his younger brother Gonzalo side-netted a header from point-blank range to tie it at 1-all in the 73rd minute. About 10 minutes later, Federico flicked a headed from the center of the area inside the the post to give Miami (1-1-0) its first lead of the game.

Jamiro Monteiro ran onto a loose ball and blasted a first-touch right-footed shot into the net to give Philadelphia (0-1-1) a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute.

The Union outshot Miami 13-6 and had a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks.

