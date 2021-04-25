Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

|Miami
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Philadelphia, Monteiro, 1 (Przybylko), 54th minute; 2, Miami, Higuain, 2 (Higuain), 73rd; 3, Miami, Higuain, 1 (Figal), 83rd.
Goalies_Miami, John McCarthy; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.
Yellow Cards_Matuidi, Miami, 31st; Martinez, Philadelphia, 49th.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Diego Blas, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.
___
Miami_John McCarthy; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Kelvin Leerdam (Ryan Shawcross, 79th); Gregore, Joevin Jones (Sami Fouad Guediri, 69th), Blaise Matuidi (Victor Ulloa, 78th), Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro (Federico Higuain, 62nd); Gonzalo Higuain, Robbie Robinson (Jay Chapman, 46th).
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Anthony Fontana, 79th), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Ilsinho, 79th, Jack McGlynn, 90th+1), Sergio Santos (Cory Burke, 62nd).