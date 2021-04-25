Marner scores 100th NHL goal, Maple Leafs beat Jets 4-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mitch Marner scored his 100th NHL goals to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Saturday night.

John Tavares, Joe Thornton and Alexander Kerfoot, into an empty net, also scored for Toronto, and Jack Campbell made 25 saves. The Maple Leafs stretched their North Division lead to eight points over the second-place Jets.

Thornton, at 41 years, 296 days, became the oldest player in Toronto franchise history to score. He broke the record set by Allan Stanley at 41 years, 252 days on Nov. 8, 1967.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots. The Jets have lost three straight for the first time this season.

Toronto improved to 6-3-0 against the Jets this season, including a 4-0-0 record in Winnipeg. The Maple Leafs have won two straight after dropping five in a row (0-3-2).

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Montreal on Wednesday night.

Jets: Host Edmonton on Monday and Wednesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports