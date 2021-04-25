Italian media laud Taiwan's COVID success

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Italian media praised Taiwan's pandemic response and called for the nation to be included in the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (April 21).

The Italian newspaper La Stampa said that since March 2020, Taiwan has recorded just over 1,000 COVID cases and 11 deaths. Because of its outstanding success, Taiwan has won the support of 1,700 politicians from 80 countries calling for the nation to be included in the WHO and its affiliated bodies, CNA cited La Stampa as saying.

The report mentioned that Taiwan has never implemented a lockdown, schools have been kept open, and economic development is steadily growing. In addition to establishing preventative measures early on in the pandemic, the people trust the government, which is the important thing, La Stampa stated.

The newspaper added that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was concerned about Taiwan’s geographical proximity to China, so the government quickly closed its borders for Chinese travelers. It added the government quickly established the Central Epidemic Command Center to communicate with ministries and health agencies at all levels, while accelerating the production of personal protective equipment.

After a few months, Taiwan was able to donate medical supplies to the EU and 80 countries around the world, including providing 54 million masks, 35,000 forehead thermometers, 600,000 items of protective clothing, and dozens of respirators. The government also made good use of advanced technology to track down contacts of coronavirus cases.

The article pointed out that Taiwan has received AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines through the COVAX initiative and has begun vaccinating the public. The report said the epidemic in Taiwan seems to have been brought under control, but the government’s vigilance has not waned.

The only country unaffected by COVID is Palau, Taiwan’s diplomatic ally, La Stampa said. The newspaper reported that the two countries have established a travel bubble, with two roundtrip flights per week.