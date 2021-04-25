Alexa
Jeb Burton wins first Xfinity Series race at Talladega

By JOHN ZENOR , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/25 06:34
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Jeb Burton raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory when rain halted the action with 23 laps left at Talladega Superspeedway.

Burton passed cousin Harrison Burton on the inside on Lap 82 and stayed up front before a seven-car wreck forced a caution and heavy rain sent the cars to pit road.

It was the third straight win at Talladega for Kaulig Racing, with teammate Justin Haley sweeping the two 2020 races.

Series points leader Austin Cindric was second after starting in the pole position, followed by Burton's teammate, AJ Allmendinger.

The biggest wreck of the day happened Joe Graf Jr., who appeared to have a flat tire, drifted up the track into Brandon Jones.

Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver Ward Burton, had opened the season with three straight top-five finishes. But he had only led a pair of laps this season coming into Talladega.

Burton fought back tears after soaking in the drought-breaking win.

“I’m trying hard not to cry,” he said. “These guys deserved to win.”

Burton, who has made 30 Cup Series starts, had one win at Texas in the Truck Series in 2013.

Noah Gragson won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize after finishing sixth. Jones, Josh Berry and Daniel Hemric also had been in contention.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-25 07:47 GMT+08:00

