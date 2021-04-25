Alexa
2 to stand trial for making exploding drones in Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 06:53
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico said Saturday that two men have been ordered to stand trial for allegedly making explosive-laden drones of the kind that have been used in recent attacks on police and soldiers.

The Attorney General’s Office said the two were arrested a year ago in the central states of Puebla and Morelos. They face charges of violating federal firearms laws.

The evidences suggest the tactic of sending out drones with packets of explosives has been in use longer than previously thought.

Mexico’s defense secretary said Wednesday that drug cartels have used explosive-laden drones in attacks in at least three states.

Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said the Jalisco New Generation cartel was behind some of the attacks. He said explosive drones had been used in the states of Jalisco, Guanajuato and Michoacán.

He said the drone attacks were “worrisome” but not as effective as the cartels might desire because the relative light devices cannot carry enough explosives to do significant damage. He said a drone attack this week in Michoacan wounded two police, one in the arm and one in the leg.

State police said Tuesday the two officers have been treated and released from a hospital.

Authorities have not described the devices in detail; local media reported the drones carried hand grenades, but photos have circulated of drones carrying taped packs of explosive charges.

Updated : 2021-04-25 07:46 GMT+08:00

