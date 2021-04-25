Alexa
Cowell has goal and assist, Earthquakes beat FC Dallas 3-1

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/25 06:47
Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong (17) and CF Montréal midfielder Victor Wanyama battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Satu...

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cade Cowell had a goal and an assist to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat FC Dallas 3-1 on Saturday.

Cristian Espinoza and Oswaldo Alanis also scored for San Jose (1-1-0), with Alanis connecting on a penalty kick.

Homegrown player Ricardo Pepi scored for Dallas (0-1-1).

Earthquakes star Chris Wondolowski was sent off for a dangerous foul in the 89th minute.

NEW YORK CITY FC 5, FC CINCINNATI 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Medina scored twice, Sean Johnson had his 68th shutout and New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati.

Medina has five goals in his last six games for New York (1-1-0) dating to last season.

Gudmundur Thórarinsson and Valientín Castellanos also scored and Cincinnati (0-1-1) had an own goal.

NASHVILLE 2, CF MONTREAL 2, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored in the 77th minute to pull Nashville even with CF Montreal.

Nashville (0-0-2) overcame a 2-0 deficit, cutting it one on Jhonder Cádiz's goal in the 54th.

Mason Toye and Zachary Brault-Guillard had first-half goals for Montreal (1-0-1).

TORONTO FC, WHITECAPS 2, TE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Osorio scored in the 83rd minute for Toronto in the tie with Vancouver.

Luke Singh also scored for Toronto (0-1-1). Andy Rose and Cristian Dájome scoredd for Vancouver (1-1-0).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-25 07:46 GMT+08:00

