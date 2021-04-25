Alexa
Osorio scores in 83rd, Toronto ties Whitecaps 2-2

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 06:05
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) scores a goal past Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, right, as defender Ranko Veselinovic (4) ...
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome (11) scores on a penalty kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, ...
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andy Rose (15) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturd...
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andy Rose, second from right, scores a goal in front of Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez (44) during the second half o...
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert (31) and Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez (44) collide while competing for a ball during the second ha...
Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Caio Alexandre (8) compete for the ball during the second half of an MLS s...
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic (4) attempts a header on goal in front of Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley during the second half ...
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert, left, argues with Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) on the pitch after an MLS soccer match, Sa...
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Derek Cornelius (13) wins a header over Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sat...
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert (31) gets medical attention from trainers after his head was cut during a collision while going for a h...
Toronto FC defender Luke Singh (26) is congratulated by midfielder Marco Delgado (8) and forward Jayden Nelson (11) after Singh scored a goal during t...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Osorio tied it in the 83rd minute and Toronto tied the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 on Saturday.

Osorio was between the penalty spot and the 6-yard box when Andy Rose’s clearance attempt hit Whitecaps teammate Michael Baldisimo in the face and dropped to Osorio, who quickly turned it at goal. Maxime Crépeau deflected the shot high in the air and scrambled back, making a futile attempt to swat it to safety.

Rose gave the Whitecaps (1-1-0) a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute with a header on Cristián Gutiérrez’s free kick. Lucas Cavallini drew a penalty for Vancouver in the 54th minute and Cristian Dájome converted from the spot a minute later to tie it at 1.

Luke Singh opened the scoring for Toronto (0-1-1), tapping in the deflection of Omar Gonzalez’s header in the seventh minute.

The game counted as a home match for Toronto.

