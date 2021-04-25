Randle, Barrett help Knicks beat Raptors for 9th win a row

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30)battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA bask... Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30)battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24,2021, in New York. The New York Knicks won 120-103. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe (18) during the second half of an NBA basketba... New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe (18) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Barrett added 25 points and 12 rebounds and New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 120-103 on Saturday for their ninth straight victory.

Derrick Rose scored 19 points to help the Knicks move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining. They are on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season, when they won the Atlantic Division title in what was their last playoff appearance.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each scored 27 points for the Raptors, who were trying for a season-high fifth straight victory.

BUCKS 132, 76ERS 94

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and moved into second place on Milwaukee's career scoring list in a romp over Philadelphia.

Antetokounmpo also had 14 rebounds and seven assists. He passed Glenn Robinson on the career list with 12,223. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the leader with 14,211.

The Bucks beat the 76ers for the second time in three days to hand Philadelphia its fourth straight loss. Playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers matched their lowest point total and suffered their most-lopsided loss of the season.