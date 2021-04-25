Alexa
Astros' Odorizzi out after 5 pitches with forearm tightness

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/25 05:38
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros newcomer Jake Odorizzi exited his start against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday after just five pitches because of tightness in his right forearm.

Odorizzi retired leadoff man David Fletcher on a flyball, grimacing on his final pitch. Catcher Jason Castro went to check on him and quickly motioned to the dugout.

Houston manager Dusty Baker and trainers talked to Odorizzi for a couple of minutes before he was taken out of the game. Kent Emanuel relieved and made his major league debut after seven years in the minors.

Odorizzi got a late start to the season after not signing with the Astros until March 8. His deal guarantees him $20.25 million over two years or $23.5 million over three seasons if a player option is exercised for 2023.

Odorizzi entered the game 0-2 with a 10.57 ERA in two starts this season.

An All-Star in 2019 with Minnesota, Odorizzi was looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2020 season when he pitched just 13 2/3 innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-25 07:45 GMT+08:00

