Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 2

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 05:26
Vancouver 0 2 2
Toronto FC 1 1 2

First half_1, Toronto FC, Singh, 1, 7th minute.

Second half_2, Vancouver, Dajome, 1 (penalty kick), 55th; 3, Vancouver, Rose, 1 (Gutierrez), 70th; 4, Toronto FC, Osorio, 1, 82nd.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Evan Newton; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Gutierrez, Vancouver, 6th; Bradley, Toronto FC, 64th; Gonzalez, Toronto FC, 69th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Brian Poeschel, Ted Unkel. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Michael Baldisimo (Bruno Gaspar, 86th), Janio Bikel (Caio Alexandre, 75th), Deiber Caicedo (Derek Cornelius, 86th), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome (Ryan Raposo, 90th+3).

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro (Jacob Shaffelburg, 61st), Omar Gonzalez, Luke Singh; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Jonathan Osorio, 61st), Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Noble Okello (Ayo Akinola, 78th); Patrick Mullins (Jozy Altidore, 61st), Jayden Nelson (Justin Morrow, 46th).

