Berardi's overhead goal gives Sassuolo win over Samp

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 04:42
Genoa's Andrea Masiello kicks the ball away from Spezia's Luca Vignali during the Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Spezia at the Luigi Ferraris ...
Crotone's Simy celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Crotone, at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Satur...

Genoa's Andrea Masiello kicks the ball away from Spezia's Luca Vignali during the Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Spezia at the Luigi Ferraris ...

Crotone's Simy celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Crotone, at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Satur...

ROME (AP) — Domenico Berardi scored with a bicycle kick in a 1-0 win for Sassuolo over Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday.

Berardi first attempted a header which was blocked then connected on the rebound from close range with his overhead effort.

It was the 14th goal this season for Berardi, who is developing into a key member of Italy’s squad for the European Championship.

Still holding out hope for a Europa League spot, Sassuolo moved within three points of seventh-placed Roma, which visits Cagliari on Sunday.

Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria remained ninth and dropped to 10 points behind eighth-placed Sassuolo.

DROP ZONE

Last-place Crotone beat second-to-last Parma 4-3 with two goals from Simeon “Simy” Nwankwo.

With 19 goals, Nwankwo trails only Cristiano Ronaldo (25) and Romelu Lukaku (21) in the league’s scoring chart.

Also, Genoa defeated Spezia 2-0 with scores from Gianluca Scamacca and Eldor Shomurodov to move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Promoted Spezia remained only five points above the drop zone.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-25 06:15 GMT+08:00

