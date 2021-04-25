Alexa
Medina jumpstarts NYFC in rout of FC Cincinnati

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 04:53
NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Medina scored two goals and keeper Sean Johnson recorded his 68th career shutout and NYCFC beat Cincinnati 5-0 Saturday.

Seven minutes in, the ball found its way to Medina after a pair of ricochets off a set piece. With the game in hand Medina scored at the 83rd.

Medina has scored five goals in his last six games for New York (1-1-0) dating to last season.

New York broke it open early in the second half when off a Medina corner kick Maxime Chanot appeared to convert the header before official scoring ruled it an own goal by Nick Hagglund at the 53rd.

Four minutes later, Gudmundur Thórarinsson found the back of the net on a free kick bending the ball around Cincinnati's wall and past diving keeper Cody Cropper.

Valientín Castellanos made it 4-0 at the 67th when his errant attempt off a corner deflected off Hagglund past Cropper.

New York ran its record to 5-0 all time against third-year Cincinnati (0-1-1).

___

Updated : 2021-04-25 06:15 GMT+08:00

