Crosby scores 20th goal as Penguins beat Devils 4-2

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/25 03:58
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with goaltender Casey DeSmith after a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game in P...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 20th goal of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Saturday.

Crosby got an empty-netter with 0.1 seconds to play. His goal came following a tense net-mouth scramble in which the Devils nearly tied the game.

Crosby surpassed Evgeni Malkin and Mario Lemieux for the most 20-plus goal seasons in franchise history.

Jeff Carter and Jared McCann also scored for the Penguins, who completed a three-game series sweep of the Devils. Casey DeSmith stopped 34 shots.

New Jersey dropped its ninth straight game. Miles Wood and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-25 06:14 GMT+08:00

