Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

76ers missing Embiid, Simmons for matchup with Bucks

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 03:34
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) is fouled as he shoots against multiple Milwaukee Bucks' defenders during the second half of an NBA basketball ga...
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket next to Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursd...

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) is fouled as he shoots against multiple Milwaukee Bucks' defenders during the second half of an NBA basketball ga...

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket next to Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursd...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been ruled out for Philadelphia's game at the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

After initially sending out a starting lineup that included Embiid, the 76ers announced that their star center would miss the game. Embiid had been listed as questionable with a sore right shoulder.

This will be the fourth straight game Simmons has missed due to an unspecified illness.

Philadelphia (39-20) has lost three straight games to drop below the Brooklyn Nets (40-20) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Milwaukee is third in the East, three games behind Brooklyn and 2½ behind Philadelphia.

The Bucks are looking to sweep the regular-season series with the 76ers, who haven't been at full strength for any of these matchups.

Milwaukee won 109-105 in overtime at Philadelphia on March 17 when the 76ers were missing Embiid due to a bruised left knee. The Bucks won again 124-117 at Milwaukee on Thursday with Simmons out.

Embiid scored 24 points in Thursday's game.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-25 06:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion