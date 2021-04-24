All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 48 31 14 3 65 168 135 Washington 47 30 13 4 64 164 141 N.Y. Islanders 47 29 13 5 63 133 107 Boston 46 27 13 6 60 136 117 N.Y. Rangers 48 24 18 6 54 158 128 Philadelphia 47 21 19 7 49 132 168 New Jersey 47 14 27 6 34 118 166 Buffalo 48 13 28 7 33 118 165

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 46 31 10 5 67 150 110 Florida 48 30 13 5 65 154 130 Tampa Bay 47 31 14 2 64 156 122 Nashville 49 26 21 2 54 133 138 Dallas 46 19 15 12 50 133 120 Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151 Detroit 49 17 25 7 41 114 156 Columbus 49 15 25 9 39 118 166

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 46 33 11 2 68 155 102 x-Colorado 44 31 9 4 66 158 103 Minnesota 46 30 13 3 63 145 120 Arizona 47 20 22 5 45 124 150 St. Louis 44 19 19 6 44 126 139 San Jose 46 18 23 5 41 122 157 Los Angeles 44 17 21 6 40 120 132 Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 47 29 13 5 63 155 129 Winnipeg 46 27 16 3 57 147 125 Edmonton 45 27 16 2 56 144 125 Montreal 45 20 16 9 49 132 130 Calgary 46 20 23 3 43 122 135 Vancouver 40 18 19 3 39 109 128 Ottawa 47 17 26 4 38 129 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 1

Calgary 4, Montreal 2

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 2

Buffalo 6, Boston 4

Nashville 3, Chicago 1

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Montreal at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.