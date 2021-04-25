Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Higgo takes 2-shot lead of Gran Canaria Open after 3 rounds

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 02:20
Higgo takes 2-shot lead of Gran Canaria Open after 3 rounds

LAS PALMAS, Spain (AP) — Garrick Higgo of South Africa shot 7 under and took a two-shot lead into the final round of the Gran Canaria Open on Saturday.

Higgo’s round of 63 was a career best for him on the European Tour. He eagled the par-5 fourth hole and hit six birdies to go with one bogey at the Meloneras Golf Course on Spain’s Canary Islands.

“It was good. An unbelievable start,” Higgo said about going 5 under on his first four holes.

“I putted well, my chipping has been great,” he said. “I’m definitely going to try and be aggressive if I can (tomorrow), but I’m just going to enjoy it. It’s a good spot to be in.”

The 21-year-old Higgo is seeking his second title on the tour after winning the Portugal Open last season.

Matthias Schwab, Matthieu Pavon, and Connor Syme are all two shots back, followed by Sam Horsfield and Jeff Winther at three behind.

Wu Ashun’s round of 61 was the lowest round ever by a Chinese player on the European Tour. He is four shots back with seven other players.

Wu's 61 matched a course record established on Friday by overnight leader Thorbjørn Olesen, Syme and Horsfield.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-25 03:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion