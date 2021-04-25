Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rajasthan sends Kolkata to IPL cellar after 6-wicket win

By Associated Press
2021/04/25 02:17
Rajasthan sends Kolkata to IPL cellar after 6-wicket win

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Rajasthan Royals pushed Kolkata Knight Riders to the bottom of the Indian Premier League table after a six-wicket victory on Saturday.

Rajasthan’s multimillion dollar signing, Chris Morris, grabbed 4-23 to restrict Kolkata to 133-9.

Captain Sanju Samson then anchored Rajasthan to 134-4 with seven balls to spare by compiling a nearly run-a-ball unbeaten 42.

Kolkata suffered its fourth successive loss. Rajasthan has two wins from five games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-25 03:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan in talks over travel bubbles with Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Guam
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases tied to Indonesian pilot
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Haidilao Taiwan swears it won't send customer footage to China
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Heavy rain alert issued as Typhoon Surigae comes closest to Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
Video shows heavy rainfall in parched central Taiwan
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
3 COVID cases visited Taipei Grand Mosque last week
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Construction worker hit by TRA train in northeast Taiwan
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Men in black apologize for chasing cop into Taipei police station
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Three top Taiwan universities to shorten semesters
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion
Taiwan to include 'spiritual warriors' in reserve force to fight off China invasion