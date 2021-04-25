Rajasthan sends Kolkata to IPL cellar after 6-wicket win

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Rajasthan Royals pushed Kolkata Knight Riders to the bottom of the Indian Premier League table after a six-wicket victory on Saturday.

Rajasthan’s multimillion dollar signing, Chris Morris, grabbed 4-23 to restrict Kolkata to 133-9.

Captain Sanju Samson then anchored Rajasthan to 134-4 with seven balls to spare by compiling a nearly run-a-ball unbeaten 42.

Kolkata suffered its fourth successive loss. Rajasthan has two wins from five games.

